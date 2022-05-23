Rishabh Pant gets duped of Rs 1.63 crore by Haryana cricketer

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had also been conned by a Haryana cricketer Mrinank Singh of Rs 1.63 crore. The con cricketer lured Pant in by claiming that he had started a business of buying and selling luxury watches, bags, jewellery, and other luxury items and could procure them at huge discounts. Mrinank also told Pant that he could even resell his luxury items like watches, jewellery and other items for a handsome price.The conman earned Pant’s confidence by giving him references of several cricketers who, he claimed, had bought goods from him. According to an exclusive published in Mid-Day, Pant handed him his luxury items, including a watch and a few jewellery items with more than Rs 65 lakh to resell. Not just that the Indian wicket-keeper paid him more than Rs 2 crore to buy various luxury goods.

After a few months when Singh failed to obtain the items, the deal was cancelled and both the parties arrived at a mutual oral settlement for Rs 1.63 crore. Singh gave him a cheque for the said amount but it bounced due to insufficient funds.Pant was not the only person Singh had cheated, he is currently under the custody of the Juhu police who arrested him earlier this month for duping a local Mumbai businessman of Rs 6 lakh. The young wicket-keeper has filed a complaint against the cheat and the matter is currently sub judice in Delhi’s Saket Court. Delhi Capitals suffered a major heartbreak as they lost their final IPL 2022 match to Mumbai Indians and thus failed to qualify for the playoffs as Royal Challengers Bangalore went through. A major factor in DC's defeat was the 11-ball knock of 34 runs by Singaporean big-hitter Tim David, who swung the match in Mumbai's favour. But David could have been dismissed for a duck has DC captain Rishabh Pant decided to take review for a caught behind shout on the first ball that David had faced.

