Rishabh Pant Hits Nets Ahead of Delhi vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match (Watch Video)

India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen practicing in the nets as he prepares for Delhi’s crucial Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Saurashtra. The game is set to begin on Thursday, January 23.

Rishabh Pant back in the nets ahead of the Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra! 🏏🔥 The journey of resilience and hard work continues. #RishabhPant#RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/VwH8G4w1sd — Spiderman Pant (@cricwithpant) January 21, 2025

Pant, who last played in the Ranji Trophy during the 2017-18 season final, is making his much-anticipated return to domestic cricket. In the final against Vidarbha, he captained Delhi but could not prevent a nine-wicket defeat. Now, seven years later, Pant is ready to make an impact as Delhi fights for a place in the knockout stage.

Delhi currently sits fourth in Group D with 14 points from five matches. They face a tough challenge against Saurashtra, who have performed consistently this season. Pant’s inclusion is expected to bolster Delhi’s chances.

Pant’s return follows a demanding year at the international level. In the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he scored 255 runs across nine innings, including a half-century, but India lost the series 3-1 to Australia. The defeat marked the first time in a decade that India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Beyond domestic cricket, Pant made headlines at the IPL 2025 mega auction, becoming the tournament’s most expensive player with a record INR 27-crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants. Pant has been named captain of the franchise for the upcoming season and expressed his excitement during the announcement.