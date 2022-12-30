Rishabh Pant in stable condition after car accident

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has survived a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, which has left him with head, back, and feet injuries. According to PTI reporter Kushan Sarkar, Pant has been referred to the Max hospital in Delhi.

The 25-year-old was travelling from Delhi to his hometown in Uttarakhand. His car reportedly collided with a divider and caught fire. Pant is currently admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.