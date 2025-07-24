Rishabh Pant Joins Team India at Old Trafford; BCCI Gives BIG Update on His Availability to Bat in ENG vs IND 4th Test (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India vice-captain Rishabh Pant rejoined the team at Old Trafford on Thursday after suffering a foot injury on the opening day of the fourth Test against England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Pant will not take up wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets in both innings.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper.



“Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicketkeeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicketkeeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Pant was injured while attempting a reverse sweep on Day 1. He was struck on the foot and had to retire hurt after scoring 37 runs. Team physios rushed to his aid as close visuals showed bleeding and swelling around the toe. He was later carried off the field on a buggy and sent for scans.

The scan report confirmed a fracture in his toe, and he has been ruled out for at least six weeks, a BCCI source told The Indian Express. "The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak," the source said.

Pant has been one of the best performers for India in the series. He has scored more than 400 runs so far.