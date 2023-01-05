Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out from cricket for 6 months due to ligament tear

Rishabh Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital Dehradun after he met with a horrific accident while driving to Roorkee. The Board of Control for Cricket in India got the wicket-keeper batsman airlifted to the Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He will undergo a surgery for ligament tear and it is being said that it is the same injury as Ravindra Jadeja which requires at least 6 months to cure.

Every player’s body is different but looking at his (Rishabh Pant) report, our doctors say the ligament injury is like the one (Ravindra) Jadeja suffered. As per the reports we received from Dehradun, we were told that Pant would need surgery as early as possible. It looks like he will take more than four months to recover,” an official told The Indian Express. India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja experienced a similar ligament tear which kept him out of action for a good part of last year. Jadeja had to pull out off Asia Cup 2022 during the event and did not feature in the T20 World Cup 2022 as he was recovering in that period. BCCI is yet to provide an official confirmation on the extent of the injury.