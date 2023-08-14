Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14 : Indian batter Rishabh Pant was delighted to watch some live batting of India's star batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who are at National Cricket Academy (NCA) for a rehabilitation programme after suffering from injuries.

Pant shared an Instagram story where he was enjoying the live-action at the NCA and wrote “Loved watching live cricket after long time”.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/rishabpant/3169095424199160298/

Ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup, the Indian team is hoping to get their big-name batters like KL Rahul, Shreyas and Pant back into the field and the recent story of Rishabh Pant is a major plus for the team.

Rohit Sharma on Thursday had expressed concern over the 4th batting position where Shreyas batted for long time.

"Look, No. 4 has been an issue for us for a long time. After Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh), nobody has come and settled themselves in. But, for a long period of time, Shreyas (Iyer) has actually batted at No. 4 and he has done well — his numbers are really good," Rohit told reporters on the sidelines of a La Liga event in Mumbai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on July 21 issued an update on the recovery of its key players like Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul and Shreyas. Rahul, along with Iyer have resumed batting practice in nets and are also undergoing strength and fitness drills.

While Pant has also made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running, the statement read.

