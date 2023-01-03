Rishabh Pant meets people who saved him from car crash

India keeper batter Rishabh Pant met the people who rescued him from the wreckage after a terrible car accident en route Dehradun. Pant, who had rammed into the divider while trying to avoid a pothole, had to be dragged out of the car before it caught fire and burst into flames.

Rajat and Nishu, went to meet Rishabh Pant at the hospital on Monday, 2 January for the first time since the accident. The two locals were at the spot when the accident happened came to Pant's rescue and dragged him out of his Mercedes. Later on bus driver Sushil Kumar arrived and the scene and arranged for the ambulance and called the police. Pant met the duo from the hospital where he is being treated for the first time since his accident.