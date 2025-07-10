Rishabh Pant off the field to receive medical attention on finger, Jurel takes up wicketkeeping duties at Lord's

London [UK], July 10 : India's swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant left the field to receive some treatment, seemingly sustaining an injury on his finger while wicketkeeping. In the meantime, Dhruv Jurel has taken over the keeping duties.

In the 34th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, Pant made a dive to pick up the ball, but could not get it cleanly in his hands, making England pick two runs off byes. Following that, he was seen in a lot of pain and had to leave the field for medical attention, as per Sky Sports.

If Pant does end up sustaining an injury, it would be a massive blow to India, as he is one of their best Test batters, being their second-highest run-getter in the series with 342 runs in four innings at an average of 85.50, with two centuries and a fifty. He scored twin centuries at Leeds, with a best score of 134. So far, he has broken plenty of records as a wicketkeeper-batter, especially going ahead of legend MS Dhoni for most Test centuries by a keeper-batter for India and highest run tally by an Asian wicketkeeper in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) nations.

Jurel has so far played four Tests, scoring 202 runs in six innings at an average of 40.40 and best score of 90, his solitary fifty against England last year at home in his debut series. He is yet to feature in the playing eleven on this tour despite some solid performances for India A at home, Australia, and in the UK.

The second session of the first day is currently in progress, with 100-up for England and Joe Root, Ollie Pope batting.

At the end of the first session, England was 83/2, with Joe Root (24*) and Ollie Pope (12*) unbeaten at the crease, having formed a 39-run partnership.

After England won the toss and opted to bat first, the openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were watchful against the fiery pace of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep, who beat their bat several times, on a pitch which had a little grass, but not a lot of carry initially.

Having scored 15 runs in the first seven overs, Zak Crawley broke the shackles in the eighth over by Akash, striking him for three boundaries, one through the covers, one edged over the slip cordon, and the last one being the best of the lot.

At the end of 13 overs, England was 35/0, with Duckett (19*) and Crawley (18*) unbeaten., having gone through the first hour safely despite some threatening bowling.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was introduced to the attack immediately after drinks break. The move paid off handsomely as he managed to make Duckett and Crawley give away their wickets, caught by wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Duckett went back for a 40-ball 23 (three fours) while Crawley (18 in 43 balls with four boundaries). England was suddenly in soup, at 44/2.

Duckett got dismissed while attempting a pull, while the delivery brushed past Crawley's gloves into Pant's hands.

Joe Root joined Ollie Pope, and with two boundaries in Mohammed Siraj's 18th over, Root brought up England's 50-run mark in 16.4 overs. With a flick through mid-wicket and a drive through covers, Root asserted his intent to score big and make amends for the last two disappointing matches.

Root and Pope made sure that England ended the session without any further damage.

Brief Scores: England: 83/2 (Joe Root 24, Ben Duckett 23, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2/15) vs India.

