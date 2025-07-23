Rishabh Pant on verge of history during 4th Manchester Test against England

Manchester [UK], July 23 : Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is on the verge of creating history for his nation, standing just 101 runs away from overtaking Budhisagar Kunderan for most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter during a bilateral series.

Having displayed immense resilience as he batted despite a finger injury in the third Test at Lord's, Pant will resume his wicketkeeping duties at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium during the fourth Test, a very important fixture in the context of the series with Team India down 1-2, having two matches left.

Pant has had a sensational series with the bat so far, being the second-highest run-getter with 425 runs in six innings at an average of 70.83, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 134. Both his centuries came during the first Test at Leeds, becoming the first keeper-batter from India to do so.

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has broken several records so far in the series, such as overtaking legendary MS Dhoni for most Test centuries by an Indian glovesman in Test cricket, becoming Asia's most successful wicketkeeper-batter in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) matches and overtaking Dhoni for most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter in England.

During the home series against India in 1963/64, Kunderan in five matches, scored 525 runs at an average of 52.50, with two centuries and a half-century and best score of 192.

Only three wicketkeeper-batters in history, DT Lindsay of South Africa (606 runs against Australia at home in five matches at an average of 86.57, with three fours and two fifties), Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (540 runs in two matches against India in 2000/01 in India, with two centuries and two fifties) and Kunderan (against England at home in 1963-64) have scored 500 or more runs in a bilateral Test series. Pant could join an elite club with a fine outing at Manchester.

