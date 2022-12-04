Rishabh Pant released from ODI squad in Bangladesh on medical advice

Rishabh Pant has been released from the India ODI squad currently in Bangladesh for a three-match series. The BCCI didn't reveal the specifics, only saying in a statement that the decision had been taken "in consultation with the BCCI medical team" and "no replacement has been sought"

In a tweet after the match toss for the series opener on Sunday, the BCCI announced that Pant will not be part of the three ODI games without revealing further details. However, Pant will be available for selection for the two-match Test series that follows the ODIs. In Pant’s absence, KL Rahul has perform the wicketkeeping duties, at least for the series opener as India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed during the match toss.Additionally, allrounder Axar Patel was not available for selection for the first ODI. However, the reason behind his unavailability hasn’t been revealed.