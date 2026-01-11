Rishabh Pant ruled out of IND vs NZ ODI series, Dhruv Jurel named as replacement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 11 : Team India star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match India vs New Zealand ODI series, starting on January 11, owing to a side strain (oblique muscle tear). Dhruv Jurel has been named as Pant's replacement for the New Zealand ODIs.

Pant sustained the injury while batting during a net session at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, according to a media advisory from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pant felt sudden discomfort in his right side while batting in the nets and he was immediately taken for MRI scans, according to the advisory. After consultation with experts, the BCCI Medical Team confirmed that Pant has suffered a side strain (oblique muscle tear), as a result of which, he has been ruled out of the series.

Jurel, whom the Men's Selection Committee has named as Pant's replacement, has now joined the Indian squad.

India's updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

Pant entered the ODI series after captaining Delhi in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) league stage. He scored two half-centuriesagainst Services and Railwayshelping Delhi reach the knockout stage.

The first India vs New Zealand ODI is scheduled to take place at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, followed by the second ODI in Rajkot, with the series set to culminate with the third ODI in Indore.

Notably, the ODI series will also see the return of star India suo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, with both being exclusively ODI players.

Following the ODIs, India and New Zealand will face off against each other in five T20Is, preparing for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, set to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

