Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Ongoing 4th Test with Fractured Toe; Ishan Kishan Likely for 5th Match: Sources

Wicketkeeper and opener Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series due to a serious injury on the first day of the ongoing 4th Test match between England and India in Manchester. Pant has been advised to take at least six weeks' rest to recover from his fractured toe. Opener Ishan Kishan is likely to be added for the last and fifth test match at The Oval on July 31, sources told the news agency IANS.

Pant was injured while he was batting fine after scoring 37. He attempted a reverse sweep in England's spinner Chris Woakes' 68th over. The ball hit the inside edge of the bat and struck into his right boot. He sat down on the peach in pain, removed his gloves, and called for medical attention.

The injury resulted in visible swelling and a bleeding cut, and he had to be taken off the field. "The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks," a BCCI source confirmed to The Indian Express. "The medical team is exploring whether he can come out to bat under painkillers, but he still needs support to walk. Chances of him batting again are very bleak."