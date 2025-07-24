Rishabh Pant Scores Fifty with Fractured Toe as India Bowled Out for 358 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rishabh Pant showed remarkable courage to score a half-century with a fractured toe before England bowled out India for 358 on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Thursday. Pant walked in to bat with visible discomfort after retiring hurt on 37 the previous day. He received a standing ovation from the crowd and went on to score 54 off 75 balls. His innings was marked by grit and determination despite the injury. England captain Ben Stokes led from the front with the ball and returned figures of 5 for 72.

India resumed the day at 264 for 4 but suffered an early setback when Ravindra Jadeja edged a Jofra Archer outswinger to Harry Brook at second slip in the second over. Brook took a sharp catch diving forward. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar then steadied the innings. They added 48 runs for the sixth wicket while handling the challenge of the second new ball. Thakur scored 41 and Sundar contributed 27.

Stokes broke the stand with a sharp delivery that Thakur edged to gully. Ben Duckett completed a diving catch to dismiss the Indian all-rounder. India’s total was built on useful contributions from Sai Sudharsan who made 61 and Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 58.

India 1st innings — 358 all out in 114.1 overs

(Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Rishabh Pant 54, Shardul Thakur 41; Ben Stokes 5 for 72)