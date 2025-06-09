Rishabh Pant Suffers Injury Scare During Practice Session Ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Test Series

Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustained a minor injury scare during a net session ahead of the five-Test series against England. The incident occurred during practice when the left-handed batter was struck on his dominant hand after playing a long shot. According to a report by RevSportz, medical staff immediately attended to Pant. An ice pack was applied to the affected area. Although Pant ended his session early, there was no major concern about the injury. He is expected to remain fit for the upcoming series.

Rishabh Pant showed up for the second practice session today despite taking a hit during yesterday’s nets.



Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/AlwHYsPbFb — Ankur (@cricwithpant2) June 9, 2025

The series is set to begin on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. It will mark the start of the 2025 to 2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle. India will be led by Shubman Gill in the longer format for the first time. The squad includes a mix of young players and experienced names such as Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Read Also | BCCI announces updated venues for Team India's international season at home, South Africa A tour to country

Pant is expected to play a key role in the series. He has experience in English conditions, having scored 556 runs in 17 innings at an average of 32.71, including two centuries. Overall, he has scored 2,948 runs in 75 innings across 43 Tests with six centuries and 15 half-centuries. In his most recent appearance in the 2024 to 2025 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Pant scored 255 runs in nine innings at an average of 28.33. His performance will be crucial as India look to begin the new Test cycle on a strong note.

India squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav