Rishabh Pant To Join RCB Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction? Delhi Capitals Captain Reacts

Rishabh Pant called out an X user for spreading false information on the platform. The user had claimed, without providing any sources, that Pant's management had inquired about the possibility of him becoming captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the next season, which Pant supposedly declined. The user also took a jab at senior player Virat Kohli, suggesting it was part of a political agenda.

Pant firmly condemned the misinformation, urging the X user to act more responsibly when sharing news. He emphasized the importance of verifying information from reliable sources and expressed concern over the increasing spread of false claims on social media. The cricketer, born in Haridwar, remarked that the situation is worsening by the day as more people circulate misleading content.

"Fake news. Why do you guys spread so much fake news on social media? Be sensible guys so bad. Don’t create an untrustworthy environment for no reason. It’s not the first time and won’t be the last but I had to put this out Please always re-check with your so-called sources. Every day it’s becoming worse. Rest it’s up to you guys. It wasn’t just for you it’s for a lot of people who are spreading misinformation," Pant wrote in response to the tweet. Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL and recently, Cricbuzz reported that the cricketer is set to be the top retention choice of the franchise.

Pant had a good season on his return as he scored 446 runs from 13 matches at an average of 40.54 and a strike rate of 155.40. However, under his leadership, DC failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished on the sixth spot with seven wins from 14 matches having 14 points to their name.Pant has been a part of DC ever since his debut in the T20 extravaganza in 2016 and has been leading the team ever since 2021 when he replaced an injured Shreyas Iyer to be the leader. He didn’t captain the team in the 2023 season which he missed due to his car accident injuries with David Warner filling in his place.



