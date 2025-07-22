Rishabh Pant to keep wickets in fourth Test, Old Trafford pitch would have little bit more for bowlers: Shubman Gill

Manchester [UK], July 22 : Ahead of the fourth Test match against England at Manchester starting tomorrow, Indian skipper updated on wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's injury and said he will be wicketkeeping in the match to be played at Old Trafford Stadium.

In the 34th over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the third Test, Pant made a dive to pick up the ball, but could not get it cleanly in his hands, allowing England to pick up two runs off byes. Following that, he was seen in a lot of pain and had to leave the field for medical attention.

Young Dhruv Jurel took the field as Pant's replacement in the second session of the first day of the Test match. Despite a finger injury, Pant batted in both innings.

Answering a query if Pant will be wicket-keeping, Gill said, "Yes".

Gill also spoke about the Old Trafford Cricket Ground pitch and said there is not much chance for the wicket to dry.

"Honestly, when yesterday I went to see the wicket, the wicket didn't look that damp. But obviously, now having to look at the weather, I don't think there is much chance for the wicket to dry that much throughout. So I think there would be a little bit more for the bowlers," Gill said.

"And generally on this venue, it's a little bit quicker than the other venues we have seen. There's a bit more pace and bounce. So we'll have to see how the test match pans out," he added.

The third Test at Lord's was a close contest and India could have won with a little more support from the top order. With England now leading the five-match series 2-1, the upcoming Test in Manchester becomes all the more crucial.

India's updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj .

