Rishabh Pant to remain out of action for 18 months?

Rishabh Pant is likely to miss at least 18 months of cricket. The 25-year-old recently suffered a lot of injuries following a horrifying car accident in December 2022. He was admitted to a local hospital in Roorkee for primary aid, before shifting to Max Hospital in Dehradoon. The cricketer is currently admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he went through a couple of surgeries.

Now, as per the report in News18, the middle-order batter needs a significant amount of time to recover and that rules him out of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, IPL 2023, ODI World Cup, the remaining matches in the World Test Championship cycle, half of next year’s World Test Championship cycle, IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup in June next year.

In a three-hour marathon surgery, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala reconstructed Pant’s posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament as per an ESPNCricinfo report. However, doctors did not go ahead with the reconstruction of the Anterior Cruciate Ligament.Rishabh has damaged all three ligaments in his right knee. While doctors reconstructed three of the ligaments, it will take another six weeks for the 2nd surgery on the third ligament. Pant’s return to the cricket field depends on his rehab and the training he undergoes once he is discharged from the hospital. Pant is expected to be in the hospital at least for the next one week. In the coming days, he will be made to walk with the help of a walker and support. But he will once again return to hospital in six weeks’ time for the 2nd surgery.