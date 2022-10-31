Rishabh Pant to replace Dinesh Karthik for remainder of T20 World Cup?

Dinesh Karthik's T20 World Cup campaign for India is all but over. The oldest playing member of the Indian team, suffered a back injury during the side's T20 World Cup match against South Africa here on Sunday and is a doubtful starter against Bangladesh at Adelaide. Karthik, who has had a disappointing tournament with the bat, struggled to cope with pace, bounce and swing on offer at the Optus Stadium track and managed only six off 15 balls in a 52-run stand.

Now the latest buzz is that Karthik is all set to be replaced in the squad by Rishabh Pant. After Karthik went off the park, it was Rishabh Pant, who took the keeping gloves in the dying stages of the match in Perth. Karthik hasn't had the best of outings in the ongoing mega event. He got out cheaply when India needed 16 runs in the last over against Babar Azam's Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India lost to South Africa by five wickets and moved to the second spot in the points table in their Super 12 Group.