Rishabh Pant to Take on Dual Role as Specialist Batsman and Captain for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Pant actively participated in a warm-up game in Alur, demonstrating positive signs of recovery. It is the first match for Pant after a long time. He is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and his IPL franchise have indicated that the 26-year-old cricketer is poised to lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. His franchise, Delhi Capitals (DC) have expressed confidence in Pant's leadership. Rishabh Pant’s injury has significantly impacted the performance of the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024. His recovery from a near-fatal car accident in December 2022 kept him out of the previous season, deeply affecting the team’s performance as they finished ninth on the points table in the 2023 edition.



