Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee surgery for ligament tear

Rishabh Panth has successfully undergone knee surgery at a Mumbai hospital for the ligament injury he suffered a high-speed car accident on December 30. Rishabh Pant has successfully undergone a knee ligament surgery on Friday. He will be under observation. Further course of action and rehabilitation will be advised by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and followed by the BCCI sports science and medicine team,” a BCCI source told PTI.

A team of doctors under Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala (Director of Sports Orthopaedics at Kokilaben hospital) performed the major surgery on Pant for 2-3 hours on Friday morning. As per reports, the surgery was successful. The specialists at the hospital believe that Pant has a severe ligament tear and it will take a minimum of 8-9 months for him to completely get back to normal training routine. He is also set for another surgery on his ankle ligament tear. The BCCI airlifted Pant to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital on Wednesday. The focus currently is on Pant’s recovery from superficial wounds. At the same time, under Dinshaw Pardiwala’s observation, Pant’s treatment on ligament injury will continue.