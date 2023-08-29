Rishabh Pant visits Team India training camp in Alur ahead of Asia Cup 

Alur (Karnataka) [India], August 29 : India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering at National Cricket Academy (NCA) from a fatal car accident, visited the Indian cricket team's Asia Cup training camp in Alur in Karnataka.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Pant enjoying the company of his fellow teammates.

"Look who joined Team India’s training session in Alur," BCCI captioned the video.

Team India is preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup at the training camp in Alur. Asia Cup will start on August 30 and will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India will tart their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.

Pant has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running, the statement read.

In the Asia Cup, Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A while Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are in Group B. The tournament will follow a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting four matches across two venues and Sri Lanka hosting the remaining games.

The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super Fours, beginning September 6.

The final will be played by the top two teams at the end of the Super Fours on September 17 in Colombo.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

