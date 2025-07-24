Rishabh Pant Walks Out to Bat on Day 2 Despite Fractured Foot in ENG vs IND 4th Test, Gets Standing Ovation From Old Trafford Crowd (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford despite having a fractured foot. The crowd gave him a standing ovation as he stepped onto the field. Pant came to the crease after Shardul Thakur was dismissed by Ben Stokes for 41. India was 314 for 6 at the time and appeared to be losing momentum. The 27-year-old limped down the stairs with a taped right foot and was visibly in pain. However, his return showed remarkable determination.

