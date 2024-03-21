"Rishabh Pant wants to get bit of trust back in his body again": DC head coach Ricky Ponting

Chandigarh [India], March 21 : Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting revealed that after being sidelined for 14 months, captain Rishabh Pant is putting extra effort into putting a bit of trust back in his body again as DC gear up for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

DC will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The wicketkeeper-batter is making a return to professional cricket after 14 months and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals pre-season preparatory camp in Vizag. Pant suffered a near-fatal accident in December 2022, resulting in a year-long recuperation period and forcing him to miss last year's IPL.

DC confirmed the 26-year-old as the captain of the franchise in an official statement.

"He has probably batted more in the last week than he has ever batted leading into most of the IPLs. I think from his point of view, he wants to get a bit of trust back in his body again. He has been putting himself through a few different paces and playing all the shots that he plays. He has been great, and more importantly, he has got a smile on his face, which is what all we love to see," Ponting said of Pant's approach at the pre-season camp in an officials statement by DC.

Meanwhile, the Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly shared some insights on Pant's readiness for the upcoming season and said the wicket-keeper batter had gone through an emotional roller-coaster during his recovery journey.

"I'm surprised with the improvements he has made. Hopefully, it's a good season for him because he has gone through a lot emotionally. It's never easy when you go through that sort of injury. It will be great to see him back not just for the Delhi Capitals, but for the Delhi Ranji team and for India as well because he is a special talent, a special player," Ganguly reflected.

Pant has represented DC since 2016 and scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of over 147, with a century and 15 fifties to his name.

The star wicketkeeper-batter was reappointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals earlier this week.

Ponting added that Pant exudes an infectious enthusiasm that draws teammates to him.

Speaking about Pant's qualities as captain, the Australian legend said, "We all love his infectious attitude and smile around the group. Although he is still young in age, he has actually played a lot of cricket. He sets an example, he has a lot of energy and that's why other people tend to follow."

Former India captain Ganguly stated that he will keep a close watch on Pant's captaincy.

"He is not the conservative type of batter, so you expect that character in his captaincy. Nobody comes as a ready-made captain. You learn as you go and I think captaincy is by instinct. I'm looking forward to watching him during the tournament," he concluded.

