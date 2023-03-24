Rishabh Pant’s jersey number to be engraved on Delhi Capitals jersey or cap

DC head coach Ricky Ponting said that Pant’s jersey number, 17 could be on the new Delhi Capitals jersey or on the Delhi Capitals cap which each player will wear during the upcoming IPL. Rishabh Pant will not be seen in the new Delhi Capitals (DC) jersey in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

The DC skipper has been deemed unfit for the IPL as he is continuing his recovery from the horrific car accident that took place in December 2022. The youngster suffered serious injuries after the accident that occurred while he was en route to his home to meet his mother. His car collided with the road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district as he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee.

However, the cricketer is currently under rehabilitation at home and is making a slow recovery. Earlier in March, the 25-year-old had shared his health update on social media. He recently shared a video on his official Instagram, in which he was seen walking in a swimming pool using a stick as a part of his recovery process