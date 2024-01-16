Rishabh Pant’s Smiles Light Up Training Session at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of IND vs AFG 3rd T20I, Watch Video

Ahead of the third T20I against Afghanistan, the Indian cricket team had a practice session at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. All eyes were on Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a car accident in December 2022. Pant, known for his explosive batting, shared laughs with Virat Kohli during the practice. His brief presence at the training session offered glimpses of camaraderie with teammates, including interactions with Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube as well.

Pant, currently rehabilitating in Bengaluru, is expected to lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL. Despite his injury, he participated in the IPL auction in Dubai and celebrated New Year with MS Dhoni. Kohli, who returned to T20I cricket after 14 months, is gearing up for the match at Chinnaswamy Stadium, his IPL home ground.

Rishabh Pant having fun chat with Virat Kohli at Chinnaswamy stadium.



- Waiting for the return of Pant. 🙇pic.twitter.com/E0VMu7qoxo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 16, 2024

Kohli needs 36 runs to surpass Glenn Maxwell's record for most T20I runs at Chinnaswamy Stadium. He is also close to becoming the first Indian to reach 12,000 T20 runs, needing just 6 runs. Indian cricket fans will be hoping to see both Pant and Kohli batting together in the T20 World Cup, which will begin from June 1.