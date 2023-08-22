Rising star Luvnith Sisodia shines bright as Hubli Tigers dominate KSCA T20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 : As the latter stages of the keenly followed Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, dawn upon cricket fans, Hubli Tigers stand out as the team to overcome. Currently, they lead the points table, with five victories in six games. At the forefront of their success is wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia, leading their charge with the bat.

With an impressive 269 runs in six innings, averaging 44.83 at a strike rate of 156, Sisodia has been pivotal. He went on to share insights into the opportunity that tournaments like Maharaja Trophy bring, his preparation for the tournament and the crucial elements that have contributed to Hubli Tigers’ consistent triumphs.

Speaking about the Maharaja Trophy, he said, "It is really important for us as players. Many youngsters have been recognized here. Last season Chethan LR was a great example of how a youngster can showcase his talent, he has gone on to become one of the top batters in Karnataka. Manoj Bhandage had a breakout season and was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore. I also began to get a lot of recognition after my performances in the KPL. Such tournaments are a platform for you to be recognized across the country, when people are watching you play live, they know what they're looking at.”

The hard-hitting southpaw and current orange cap holder spoke in depth of his preparation heading into the tournament and reiterated its role in the overall process He said, “For me preparation is fifty percent of the process, there were areas of my game that were lacking, not only with technique but also with the way I was thinking about the game. I have been working hard on those things with my coach, RX sir (R Muralidhar who currently serves as head coach for Mysuru Warriors) and I am happy to see some results. I have also been spending a lot of time on my wicketkeeping as well.”

The former RCB player, who scored a breathtaking century in his last encounter, further elaborated on the changes to his approach and the role of Vinay Kumar who serves as a mentor for Hubli Tigers, “I've been perceived as an aggressive batsman, but it is important to be more than that. I have been working on the aspect of winning games for the team and not just scoring a quick 20 runs and heading back to the pavilion and sitting and clapping. Our mentor, the legendary Vinay Kumar always emphasizes finishing the game, especially if you are well settled. He doesn't care about individual performances, but he says it’s very important to finish the innings and win games for your team.”

On the goals he has set for himself for the Maharaja Trophy, Sisodia opined that he prefers not to burden himself with specific expectations ahead of a competition, “I'd say whenever I get caught up on setting a specific goal for myself, I'm just taking on extra pressure, so I don't really focus on that. The whole player in me comes out when I'm trying to express myself and enjoy the game and not worry about being the top scorer or anything like that.”

The Hubli Tigers have powered their way through the first half of the tournament, an extended purple patch has seen them secure five consecutive victories and with only one defeat so far, they are favourites to be the first team to find their way into the semifinals, on the team’s performance and the factors that have enabled their success, Sisodia said, “ I think we secured a very good combination leading up-to the tournament. The support staff has been good and there is a very positive atmosphere within the dressing room. Furthermore, I think everybody has clarity on their respective role which is also very helpful.”

