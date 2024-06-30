Ritika Sajdeh Comforts Emotional Rohit Sharma After India's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma, captain of the victorious Indian cricket team, became overwhelmed with emotion after his side defeated South Africa in a thrilling finale of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval on Saturday. Cameras captured Sharma shedding tears shortly after the Proteas' defeat. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, entered the field to offer comfort and share the emotional victory moment. A video of the moment with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, went viral on social media.

The proudest couple today 😭 ❤️😭❤️😭❤️



How lucky is Ritika to have The greatest Rohit Sharma in her life 🥺❤️

What a moment between Rohit Sharma and his own wife Ritika Sajdeh ❤️❤️❤️

Rohit finished the tournament as India's leading run-scorer with 257 runs, averaging 36.71 and striking at 156.70. While he didn't score much in the final, his crucial knocks against England and Australia propelled India to the championship match.

Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant half-century to guide India to a competitive total. Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah then produced a superb display of pace bowling to secure the win.

"Very hard to sum up what we have been through for the last 3-4 years. We work very hard as a team, lot has gone on behind the scenes. It is not today, it is what we have been doing for the last 3-4 years. We have played lots of high pressure games and come on the wrong side too," Rohit said after the match.

"But the guys understand what is to be done when the back is against the wall, we stuck together and the guys, all of us really wanted to win this really bad. I am very proud of this bunch of boys to give us the liberty to play the way we want and execute. And credit needs to go to the management as well," he added.

"Nobody was in doubt with Virat's form. We know the quality he has, come the occasion the big players will stand up. Virat was holding that end up for us, we wanted someone to bat as long as possible. This wasn't a wicket where a new guy could come and play straight. That's where the experience of Virat comes through. I've been someone who has seen him play for so many years, but even I don't know how he does it. It is a masterclass," he further added.

"He backs his skills and he is a very confident lad. Hardik was brilliant as well, bowling that last over. Fantastic for the fans to support us through New York till Barbados. And all the guys in India, it is a late night but I'm sure they'll all be waiting to watch this. They have been waiting a long time, just like us," he added.