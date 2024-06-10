Ritwik Roy Chowdhury to lead Siliguri Strikers in Bengal Pro T20 League

Kolkata (West Bengal)[India], June 10 : Siliguri Strikers are set to make a powerful start in the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League, taking on Harbour Diamonds in their opening match on Tuesday at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Scheduled to be played from June 11 to June 28, the Bengal Pro T20 League promises 18 days of thrilling cricket, ensuring fans remain engaged and entertained. Siliguri Strikers (men's) will kick start the League with the opening match against Harbour Diamonds on Tuesday.

Siliguri Strikers also announced the captain of the team. Ritwik Roy Chowdhury will lead Siliguri Strikers in the upcoming League.

Siliguri Strikers is representing Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. Fans are excited to see their favorite players take the field in the tournament.

After their first match, Siliguri Strikers will face Murshidabad Kings and Rarh Tigers in the coming week before they play the other four teams (next four teams) in the upcoming League.

Rishabh Bhatia, the owner of Siliguri Strikers said, "We are thrilled to be part of the Bengal Pro T20 League and look forward to showcasing our talent on this grand stage. Players have trained well and are ready for the opening match. Also we are incredibly proud to have Ritwik Roy Chowdhury as the captain of the Siliguri Strikers. I am confident that under his captaincy, the Siliguri Strikers will perform well and make our fans proud."

Akash Deep, the pace bowler for Siliguri Strikers, feels the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League will provide a significant platform for new cricketing talent in Bengal.

"I have been very excited, since the time I heard that the Bengal Pro T20 League is going to happen. I'm also excited to play for Siliguri Strikers since Siliguri place is very from Kolkata and seeing their team play in Bengal Pro T20 League will definitely help cricket grow in Siliguri," Akash Deep, who has been picked as the marquee player for the Siliguri Strikers, had said in a statement.

The Siliguri Strikers have left no stone unturned in preparing for the tournament. The team has practiced hard ahead of their opening match in the Bengal Pro T20 League.

The Bengal Pro T20 League, which is managed by Arivaa Sports, is conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories.

Siliguri Strikers men's squad: Akash Deep (Marquee player), Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Abhishek Kumar Raman, Rajkumar Pal, Ankur Paul, Shantanu, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, Tuhin Banerjee, Mahadeb Datta, Rahul Gupta, Rohit Kumar, Aditya Singh, Rishabh Vivek, Vishal Bhati, Yudhajit Guha.

