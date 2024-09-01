Rizwan, Mehidy Hasan share heartwarming moment during Day 3 of second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 1 : Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared a heartwarming moment on the field during Day 3 of the second Test at Rawalpindi on Sunday.

With Bangladesh slowly regaining their poise from dwindling at 26/6 to 90/6, Abrar Ahmed was handed the ball to bowl the 30th over in the second session.

On the fourth delivery, Mehidy strode forward to defend the tossed-up delivery. The ball got stuck between Mehidy's feet, and Rizwan came from behind to collect the ball.

He tried to move Mehidy forward and then hugged him from behind before picking up the ball. Both players were all smiles as they embraced each other and proceeded to continue with the game.

Rizwan 🤝 Mehidy All smiles here 😅#PAKvBAN | #TestOnHai pic.twitter.com/sUqMLz4DlC — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2024

The heartwarming moment between the two took the focus away momentarily from Bangladesh's precarious situation.

With Litton Das on the other end, Bangladesh mounted a remarkable comeback to rise from the ashes and bring the game closer to parity.

Khurram Shahzad, who made early inroads, relying on his sheer pace and precision, was at the receiving end. Litton, with his watchful eyes, picked up the spots and sent Pakistan players chasing the ball towards the boundary rope three consecutive times.

The boundaries became an occasional affair for Bangladesh batters, with Pakistan slowly losing their grip on the dominance that they relished on Sunday morning.

Towering sixes from the bat of both batters entered the fray after Litton clubbed the ball into the stands. In the 50th over, he tonked a towering maximum off Khurram Shahzad and went down straight away.

On a hot day in Pindi, cramps had kicked in, resulting in Litton requiring on-field medical treatment. After receiving some medical attention, Litton was seen limping and continued to stay on the field.

Khurram provided the much-needed breakthrough by removing Mehidy from the crease. The Bangladesh batter cushioned the ball back into the hands of Khurram. The Pakistan pacer claimed his five-wicket haul and inspired the hosts when it seemed as if they had resigned to their fate.

The moment the 165-run stand for the sixth wicket ended, Pakistan looked hungry to wrap up Bangladesh's innings quickly. Litton held the fort on one end and raised his bat for a hard-earned century.

