Road Safety World Series 2022 to be played across four venues in India

The Road Safety World Series which features legends of the game will be played across four venues in India this year.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed tothat the tournament will be played across four venues and the organizers are looking to start the tournament in the last week of February.

"Yes, we are looking to stage the tournament across four venues -- Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Lucknow, and Indore. The matches at Lucknow will only be held after March 10 as elections in Uttar Pradesh would be over by then," the source said.

"Right now, we are looking to stage the tournament in between February and March. We are looking to kickstart it in the last week of February and the finals would be over by last week of March," the source added.

Road Safety World Series' inaugural edition saw participation from teams from India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Cricket legends from these nations set the pitch on fire and it was India legends that won the inaugural edition of the tournament under the leadership of Sachin Tendulkar.

Last season, Irfan Pathan, Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, and Yuvraj Singh had all shared the dressing room for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series. The tournament was played in Raipur.

In the finals of the last season, India Legends had defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs to win the tournament.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor