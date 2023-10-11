Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Colin Munro set to light up Abu Dhabi T10 2023 edition

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 11 : The eight teams of Abu Dhabi T10, the fastest format of cricket, have made their picks, and - the road to another exciting season is officially underway with the Players Draft for 2023 coming to a close on Monday evening, according to a press release from T10.

It was a fantastic evening that saw some exciting picks, with former Sri Lanka Captain Kusal Mendis and India heavy hitter Robin Uthappa being the Bangla Tigers' prominent signings. Strategically, the Tigers also bolstered their pace attack with Reece Topley.

The Chennai Braves went for veteran spinner Imran Tahir who has been showcasing unbelievable skills across various leagues for the past several years. The defending Champions Deccan Gladiators made bold moves straightaway, packing their squad with Sherfane Rutherford and Fabian Allen. Picking David Wiese as their first optional pick, Gladiators showcased their intentions of bringing on all-rounders among their ranks.

Delhi Bulls picked up the popular fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq along with the rising Sri Lankan youngster Dunith Wellalage, who has been predicted to be an unexpected trump card by cricket pundits, being a massive signing for the franchise. Morrisville Samp Army had their plans well laid out as they brought on young England allrounder George Garton and Netherlands fast bowler Bas de Leede. With Monank Patel and Obus Pienaar as their optional picks, Morrisville showed that they are relying on youth in the shortest format.

New York Strikers picked Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Odean Smith in their team, along with youngster Lasith Croospule as their Emerging player. Northern Warriors made the first draft pick of the day with Kiwi batting-allrounder Colin Munro who has grown among the ranks in the T20 format recently. Warriors also picked Indian talent Ankur Sangwan and Abhimanyu Mithun.

Team Abu Dhabi packed powerhouses Dwaine Pretorius and Colin Ingram on their squads, while Keemo Paul was also picked up by Team Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the draft, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, of T10 Global, said, "The franchises have picked some of the best players in the world this season. The fans will get to witness real skillsets on display which will truly give an international dynamic to the tournament. T10 is already going global, and these are exciting times for us. The format has really captured the imagination of young people around the world, and it is also reflected in the quality of young players we saw in the draft today. We have kept the essence of cricket exactly the same, but the fast-paced format and the quality of players each season make it exciting every year for the fans. I am sure it will be yet another fantastic season, one that we await eagerly!"

Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7 Full Teams:

Bangla Tigers:

Draft Signings: Kusal Mendis (Cat A), Dominik Drakes (Cat B), Reece Topley (Cat B), Saim Ayub (Cat B), Matiullah Khan (Cat C), Haider Ali (UAE-RES), Abdul Ghaffar (UAE-RES), Amartya Kaul (Emerging), Rassie van der Dussen (Opt 1), Taskin Ahmed (Opt 2), Robin Uthappa (Opt 3).

Retained: Shakib Al Hasan (Icon), Iftikhar Ahmed (Cat C), Matheesha Pathirana (Cat C), Rohan Mustafa (UAE-RES), Daniel Sams (Cat A).

Pre-Signings: Carlos Brathwaite (Platinum), Azam Khan (Asian Super Star).

Chennai Braves:

Draft Signings: Sam Cook (Cat B), Imran Tahir (Cat B), George Munsey (Cat C), Kobe Herft (Cat C), Richard Ngarava (Cat C), Junaid Siddique (UAE-RES), Aayan Khan (UAE-RES), Vriitya Aravind (UAE-RES), Kai Smith (Emerging), Stephen Eskinazi (Opt 1).

Retained: Obed McCoy (Cat A), Sikandar Raza (Cat B)

Pre-Signings: Jason Roy (Icon), Charith Asalanka (Platinum), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Cat A), Hassan Ali (Asian Super Star).

Deccan Gladiators:

Draft Signings: Sherfane Rutherford (Cat A), Fabian Allen (Cat B), Joe Clarke (Cat B), Zahir Khan (Cat C), Waqar Salamkheil (Cat C), Mohammad Zahid (UAE-RES), Nav Pabreja (UAE-RES), Khawaja Nafay (Emerging), David Wiese (Opt 1), Nuwan Thushara (Opt 2).

Retained: Nicholas Pooran (Icon), Andre Russell (Cat A), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Cat B), Joshua Little (Cat C), Zahoor Khan (UAE-RES).

Pre-Signings: Trent Boult (Platinum), Imad Wasim (Asian Super Star).

Delhi Bulls:

Draft Signings: Naveen-ul-Haq (Cat A), James Vince (Cat B), Usman Khan (Cat C), Richard Gleeson (Cat C), Dunith Wellalage (Cat C), Muhammad Rohid Khan (UAE-RES), Wasim Akram (UAE-RES), Ali Abid (UAE-RES), Sufiyan Muqeen (Emerging), Johnson Charles (Opt 1), Usama Mir (Opt 2), Abbas Afridi (Opt 3).

Retained: Dwayne Bravo (Cat A), Rilee Rossouw (Cat B), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Cat B)

Pre-Signings: Quinton de Kock (Icon), Rovman Powell (Platinum), Ambati Rayudu (Asian Super Star).

Morrisville Samp Army:

Draft Signings: George Garton (Cat B), Bas de Leede (Cat B), Andries Gous (Cat C), Najibullah Zadran (Cat C), Salman Irshad (Cat C), Ansh Tandon (UAE-RES), Muhammad Irfan (UAE-RES), Tadiwanashe Marumani (Emerging), Peter Hatzoglou (Opt 1), Monank Patel (Opt 2), Obus Pienaar (Opt 3).

Retained: Moeen Ali (Cat A), Maheesh Theekshana (Cat B), Basil Hameed (UAE-RES), Karim Janat (Asian Super Star)

Pre-Signings: Faf du Plessis (Icon), Jason Holder (Platinum), Dewald Bravis (Cat A).

New York Strikers:

Draft Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Cat A), Odean Smith (Cat B), Mohammad Haris (Cat B), Lahiru Kumara (Cat C), Chamika Karunaratne (Cat C), Kusal Perera (Cat C), Muhammad Jawadullah (UAE-RES), Chundangapoyil Rizwan (UAE-RES), Lasith Croospule (Emerging), Will Jacks (Opt 1), Ali Khan (Opt 2).

Retained: Kieron Pollard (Icon), Akeal Hosein (Cat B), Muhammad Waseem (UAE-RES)

Pre-Signings: Sunil Narine (Platinum), Mohammad Amir (Cat A), Shoaib Malik (Asian Super Star).

Northern Warriors:

Draft Signings: Colin Munro (Cat A), Romario Shepherd (Cat B), Mohammad Hasnain (Cat B), Tabraiz Shamsi (Cat B), Ziaur Rahman (Cat C), Rahul Chopra (UAE-RES), Rameez Shahzad (UAE-RES) Kaunain Abbas (UAE-RES), Shamar Joseph (Emerging), Ankur Sangwan (Opt 1), Abhimanyu Mithun (Opt 3).

Retained: Wanindu Hasaranga (Icon), Kennar Lewis (Cat C), Adam Hose (Cat C)

Pre-Signings: James Neesham (Platinum), Hazratullah Zazai (Cat A), Angelo Mathews (Asian Super Star).

Team Abu Dhabi:

Draft Signings: Dwaine Pretorius (Cat A), Rumman Raees (Cat B), Leus de Plooy (Cat B), Mohammad Nawaz (Cat C), Keemo Paul (Cat C), Colin Ingram (Cat C), Asif Khan (UAE-RES) Alishan Sharafu (UAE-RES), Ethan D'Souza (UAE-RES), Allah Mohammad (Emerging), Dilshan Madushanka (Opt 1).

Retained: Philip Salt (Icon), Tymal Mills (Cat A), Alex Hales (Cat B)

Pre-Signings: Noor Ahmad (Asian Super Star), Kyle Mayers (Platinum).

