Roger Binny named new BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly congratulates former World Cup winner

Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was appointed as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday. The former India cricketer replaces Sourav Ganguly as the president and his appointment was announced at the BCCI AGM (Annual General Meeting) in Mumbai.

Binny's selection as the board president was merely a formality as he was the only one to file the nomination for the post. The former national selector was recently the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. The other office bearers who were elected unopposed included treasurer Ashish Shelar, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Devjit Saikia.

Extending his best wishes to the newly appointed BCCI president, Ganguly said that the new office-bearers are committed to taking the legacy forward.“I wish Roger Binny all the best. The new group will take this forward. BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck,” said Ganguly. Ganguly's remarks have come at a time when BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Rohit Sharma-led Team India will not travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. While Binny replaced Ganguly to become the new president, Shah has bagged another term in the office as the secretary of the BCCI.