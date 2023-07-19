Roger Binny turns 68: A look at career, accomplishments of India's World-Cup winning all-rounder

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Former Indian all-rounder Roger Binny, who is also the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, turned 68 on Wednesday.

From his international debut in 1979 to his retirement in 1987, the unheralded bowling all-rounder served Indian cricket with aplomb, adding a lot of value to the team with skill-sets with the bat and ball.

Roger represented India in 27 Test matches, taking 47 wickets at an impressive average of 32.63. His best bowling figures were 6/56. He had a total of two five-wicket hauls in his bowling kitty in Tests.

He also scored 830 runs in 27 Tests at an average of 23.05. In 41 Test innings, Binny also scored five half-centuries, with his best score being an unbeaten 83.

Binny's knock of 83 came against Pakistan in Bengaluru in 1983, during which he joined forces with Madan Lal to guide India to a healthy first-innings score.

The all-rounder also represented Team India in a total of 72 ODIs, taking 77 wickets at an average of 29.35. His best bowling figures are 4/29. He has a total of three four-wicket hauls in ODIs.

He was also a very useful batter down the order, scoring 629 runs at an average of 16.12. He scored a half-century in 49 innings, with best score of 57.

Binny was part of India's famed ODI squads, which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup and the 1985 World Championship of Cricket. The all-rounder was also the leading wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup, taking 18 scalps at an average of 18.66 in eight matches. His best bowling figures were 4/29.

Binny finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the 1985 World Championship of Cricket, taking nine wickets in four matches, with best figures of 4/35.

The all-rounder's son, Stuart Binny, also played for India from 2014-16, scoring 194 runs and having one half-century score against his name. He also scalped 3 wickets in six Tests while scoring 230 runs with a fifty and taking 20 wickets in 14 ODIs.

In October 2022, after serving as the chief of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), he was made the BCCI chief, becoming former skipper Sourav Ganguly's successor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor