Rohan Jaitley Files Nomination for DDCA President (Watch Video)

Rohan Jaitley, the son of the late Arun Jaitley and the current president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), has officially filed his nomination papers for the post of president. Speaking on his candidacy, Jaitley expressed confidence in the work done over the past few years.

"See, an election is always an election. In regard to the preparation, we've been doing some good work around the association over the last few years, which is being followed. We're focusing on activities development, infrastructure development, welfare development, and member inclusion in various activities. This is something we've been working on broadly over the last three years," Jaitley said. He further outlined the key areas that were addressed in the previous election, such as pension, insurance, infrastructure, and facilities, which remain priorities for his team.

Jaitley will face competition from former India cricketer and politician Kirti Azad, who also filed his nomination papers for the president's post. Azad, a member of the 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team, is currently a Member of Parliament for the Trinamool Congress from Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency in West Bengal.

The DDCA elections will take place from December 13–15, and the elections will be for all members of the apex council, which includes five office bearers and seven directors, according to reports. Furthermore, the announcement of the result will be made on December 16.