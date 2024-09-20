Rohit continues poor Test run against Bangladesh, secures rare double inning failure during first Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma continued his poor run against Bangladesh, with two more single scores during the first Test held at Chennai's MA Chidambram Stadium.

In both the innings played by India, the 'Hitman' could not continue his fine run of form across all the formats, scoring only six and five, respectively. This is only his fourth instance of not being able to score in double digits in both innings of a Test.

In four Tests and five innings against Bangladesh, Rohit has scored just 44 runs at an average of 8.80, with the best score of just 21 runs.

His all-format numbers against Bangladesh are way better: 1,307 runs in 34 matches and 35 innings at an average of 40.84, with three fours and eight fifties. His best score is 137.

In the ongoing 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship, Rohit has scored 711 runs at an average of 41.82, with three centuries and three fifties and best score of 131.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

The top-order collapsed, and India was left at 34/3. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (56 in 118 balls, with nine fours) and Rishabh Pant (39 in 52 balls, with six fours) stitched a 62-run partnership for the fourth wicket, bringing India into the game. After India was reduced to 144/6, Ravichandran Ashwin (113 in 133 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (86* in 117 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 199-run partnership, helping India reach 376 in 91.2 overs.

Hasan Mahmud (5/83) was the top bowler for Bangladesh, destroying the Indian top order, removing skipper Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), and Virat Kohli (6). Taskin Ahmed also took three wickets for 55 runs.

In their first innings, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Shakib Al Hasan (32), Litton Das (22) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (27*) put up a brief fight for Bangladesh, but Bumrah (4/50) and Akash Deep (2/19) broke the back of Bangladesh batting. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.

At the end of day three, India was 81/3, with Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) unbeaten, having lost their top order consisting of Rohit (5), Jaiswal (10) and Virat (17) early. India leads by 308 runs.

