Rohit-Jaiswal's hitting helps India bring up fastest team hundred in Test cricket history

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 : The Indian opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma played a crucial role in helping the team make history by enabling them to reach the fastest team 100 in Test cricket history.

During the second Test against Bangladesh at Kanpur, assigned with a task to overcome Bangladesh's score of 233 in the first innings, Rohit-Jaiswal started attacking from ball one, with Jaiswal hitting Hasan Mahmud for three fours in the first over, giving his team a total of 12 runs.

In the next over by Khaled Ahmed, the skipper Rohit started off by launching him for two sixes and Jaiswal hit the final ball for a four, getting 17 runs from the over.

Hasan was once again at the receiving end of the punishment from the fiery Indian duo in third over as a six from Rohit and a six with two fours from Jaiswal helped India cross the 50-run mark in just 3 overs, the fastest ever in Test cricket.

The quickfire stand of 55 runs ended in 3.5 overs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz cleaning up Rohit for a quickfire 23 in 11 balls, with a four and three sixes. At that time, the scoring rate of these two was 14.34 runs per over, the highest scoring rate in a Test partnership with a minimum of 50 runs, outdoing the England duo of Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett, who stitched a stand of 87 in just 44 balls against West Indies at Edgbaston this year, scoring at a rate of 11.86 runs per over.

Even after Rohit was dismissed, the protective, anchor-like approach of Shubman Gill provided Jaiswal with a safety net to go even harder at bowlers, helping India reach hundred-run mark in just 10.1 overs, outdoing team's own record of registering the milestone in 12.2 overs against West Indies just last year.

Coming to the match, India had won the toss and opted to field first. The action stopped at day one at 107/3. After that, no play took place on day two due to rains and on day three due to a wet outfield. Play could only commence on day four. After some positive cricket by Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31 in 57 balls, with six fours), Mominul kept the Bangladesh inning together with his 13th Test ton, battling bravely against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

He stitched a 54-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20) which took Bangladesh to 233/10.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep took two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja got one.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

