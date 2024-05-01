Rohit Paudel set to lead Nepal, CAN announces 15-player squad for T20 World Cup

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 1 : Rohit Paudel is set to lead a young pool of players as the Cricket Association of Nepal on Wednesday named their 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Nepal's squad consists of players who performed across matches at the ACC Premier Cup in Oman and West Indies A in their ongoing T20I series in Kirtipur.

Skipper Paudel has led the charge with bat from the front, scoring a century against the West Indies A side in the first game of the five-match series.

All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee has found a spot for himself after his world record-equaling exploits of hitting six sixes in an over against Qatar in April.

Along with the hard-hitting duo Nepal's batting order also features Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh at the top of the order.

Gulshan Jha who was a part of Nepal's team at the U19 World Cup earlier this year has joined several young players in the 15-player squad. Pratis GC, a 19-year-old left-arm pacer has been named in the squad for the marquee event.

Apart from youth, the squad also boasts experience with Sompal Kami making the cut for the marquee event as the only player from Nepal's debut 2014 campaign.

Fast bowling all-rounder is joined by another experienced quick Karan Khatri Chhetri to form a deadly pace duo.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Lalit Rajbanshi will spearhead a spin attack for Nepal.

Nepal has been placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Nepal will kick off its campaign on June 4 against The Netherlands in Texas.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.

