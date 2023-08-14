Rohit Paudel to lead as Nepal announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 14 : The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) named their final squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which will begin on August 31. Rohit Paudel will lead the team in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Nepal team will go through a week-long preparation camp in Pakistan, where the team will train and play matches against PCB-designated teams.

The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced the final squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Nepal team will go through a week-long preparation camp in Pakistan, where the team will train and play matches against PCB-designated teams. pic.twitter.com/yWt4ZDyogx — CAN (@CricketNep) August 14, 2023

The tournament will follow a hybrid model, with four matches to be hosted by Pakistan and all of India's matches and a total of nine fixtures taking place in the Emerald Isle.

India is in Group A, which also have Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The tournament will kick off with a clash between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan, Pakistan. India will start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2, in Kandy. They will be playing their second group stage match at the same venue against Nepal on September 4.

Matches in the Super Four stage will start on September 6, with a clash between the A1 and B2 sides in the respective groups, at Lahore. The rest of the matches will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

On September 17, the final will be held in Colombo.

The tournament will be held in a 50-over format, keeping in mind the ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19.

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions, having won the title last year. They have won a total of six titles.

India have been the most successful team in the tournament's history, with a total of 7 titles.

Nepal squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (C), Bhim Sarki, Arif Sheikh, Arjun Saud (WK), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Pratis GC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kishore Mahato, Sandeep Jora, Shyam Dhakal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor