Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday called out the broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for allegedly recording his private conversations and playing them on air violating right to privacy.

Rohit took to X, saying that the lives of cricketers has become intrusive because of cameras recording each and every step and conversation, putting the player's privacy at risk. He also said that content creation focused on views and engagement will "break the trust" between fans, cricketers and cricket.

It is, though, not clear which conversation of Rohit was played on air.

The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then… — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 19, 2024

"The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days. Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail," tweeted Sharma.

Notably, Rohit's team Mumbai Indians (MI) had a dissapointing Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign under the leadership of new captain Hardik Pandya, who had made his return to the Blue and Gold side following a great stint with Gujarat Titans (GT) from 2022-23, which also involved winning the title in the franchise's debut season.

MI finished at the bottom of the points table with four wins, 10 losses and eight points.

Rohit had a decent season with the bat, scoring 417 runs at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150. He scored a century and fifty, with the best score of 105*.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor