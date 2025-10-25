Rohit Sharma Achieves MAJOR Milestone After Taking Nathan Ellis’ Catch During India vs Australia 3rd ODI

Australian Men’s Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team: Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian fielder to complete 100 catches in One-Day Internationals. He achieved the milestone during the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, 2025, Before the match, Sharma had 98 catches in ODIs. He took two catches in the Sydney game. The first was in the slips to dismiss Mitchell Owen off Harshit Rana’s bowling. The second came at short mid-wicket to dismiss Nathan Ellis.

With this, Sharma joined Virat Kohli, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Suresh Raina on the list of Indian players with 100 or more ODI catches.

Most catches for India in ODIs:

Player Span Mat Inns Ct Max Ct Ct/Inn V Kohli 2008–2025 305* 302 164 3 0.543 M Azharuddin 1985–2000 334 332 156 4 0.469 SR Tendulkar 1989–2012 463 456 140 4 0.307 R Dravid 1996–2011 340 265 124 4 0.467 SK Raina 2005–2018 226 223 102 3 0.457 RG Sharma 2007–2025 276* 274 100 3 0.364

The 38 years old reached the milestone in his 276th ODI. Sharma is now the 34th player in the world to take 100 or more catches in ODI cricket. The achievement adds to his long list of records and milestones in international cricket.