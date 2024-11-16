Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Announces Birth of Second Child with a Fun Friends Sitcom-Inspired Poster: The One Where We are Four

Since yesterday the rumors about cricketer Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcomed their second child, a baby boy, took the internet by storm, but there was no official announcement made by the couple. After a lot of suspense, the couple took to Instagram and announce the birth of their second child.

Rohit and Ritika collaborated on a creative inspired by the American sitcom "Friends," featuring a couple with a young girl and a baby, titled "The One Where We Are Four." While posting it they captioned, 15.11.2024 which is the birthdate of their baby boy.

Due to the birth of his second child, the Indian skipper did not travel with the team to Perth ahead of the Border Gavaskar series opener. With less than a week left in the commencement of the series, it is still unclear if Rohit will feature in the opening Test against Australia.

Meanwhile KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty will also soon embark on the journey of parenthood. Recently, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their pregnancy.