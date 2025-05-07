Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, announced his retirement from Test cricket. The decision came just minutes after reports emerged that the BCCI selection committee had removed him as skipper for the upcoming tour of England. Rohit shared the news through an Instagram story. “Hello everyone! I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It has been an absolue honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support through the years. I will continue to represent India in ODI format,” Hitman wrote.

Rohit Sharma led India to the World Test Championship final against Australia last year. However, his recent poor form and India’s five defeats in their last six Tests have drawn criticism of his leadership. According to The Indian Express, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel decided to relieve Rohit of Test captaincy due to his declining performance in the format. The decision came despite Rohit expressing his willingness to lead the team in England during a recent podcast with former Australia captain Michael Clarke. Selectors reportedly informed the BCCI, and the board has backed the move.

The 38-year-old ends his red-ball career with 4,301 runs in 67 Tests. He struck 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries at an average of 40.57. His second-half Test career saw him become one of India’s most reliable batters.