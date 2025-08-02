Rohit Sharma at Oval: Ex-India Test Captain Attends Day 3 Of England vs India 5th Test in London (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma was seen at The Oval on Saturday, August 2, during Day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Rohit was seen standing in a queue outside the stadium. He waited among fans and showed his pass to the security personnel before entering the venue. His presence at the ground shows his support for his former teammates as they fight to win the series decider. This is India's first Test series since Rohit Sharma retired from the format earlier this year. He announced his retirement in May. Rohit scored 4,301 runs in 67 Test matches. His average was 40.57. He hit 12 centuries during his career. He led the team in 24 matches. India won 12 of those, lost nine, and drew three under his leadership.

India resumed Day 3 of the Oval Test at 75 for 2 in their second innings. Nightwatchman Akash Deep took an aggressive approach early on. Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, the duo built a partnership that pushed India’s lead to over 100 runs.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has seen tight competition. England lead the series 2-1. They won the first Test at Headingley and the third at Lord’s. India’s only win came at Edgbaston in the second Test. The fourth match at Manchester ended in a draw. The visitors are aiming to level the series 2-2 in the final match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

India have won only twice at The Oval in Test history, most recently in 2021 when Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning century.