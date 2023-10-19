Rohit Sharma becomes 5th-leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday overtook the likes of Shakib al Hasan, AB de Villiers and Brian Lara to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in ICC Cricket World Cup history.

Rohit achieved this record during his side's World Cup match against Bangladesh at Pune.

In the match, Rohit smashed 48 runs in 40 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 120.

In 21 matches, Rohit has scored 1,243 runs at an average of 65.42 and a strike rate of over 102. He has scored seven centuries and four fifties, with the best score of 140. His campaign of 2019, in which he scored 648 runs in nine matches with five tons and a fifty is one of the best showings by a batter in the tournament ever.

Currently, at WC 2023, Rohit is the top run-getter. In four innings, he has scored 265 runs at an average of 66.25, with one century and fifty. His best score is 131 and his runs have come at a strike rate of over 137.

The leading run-scorer in WC history is Rohit's compatriot and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian batting maestro is the leading run-scorer in 50-over WC history. In 45 matches and 44 innings, he scored 2,278 runs at an average of 56.95 and a strike rate of 88.98. He scored six centuries and 15 half-centuries in his WC career, with the best score of 152. He also has the most centuries in World Cup history.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh opted to bat first and there was a 91-run opening stand between Tanzid Hasan (51 in 43 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Litton Das (66 in 82 balls, with seven fours).

Following that, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals, though important knocks came from Mahmudullah (46 in 36 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (38 in 46 balls, with a four and six) that took Bangladesh to 256/8 in 50 overs. India needs 257 to win their fourth successive game.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) were the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets as well while Kuldeep Yadav and Shardul Thakur got one each.

