Rohit Sharma becomes 6th Indian to score 17,000 runs in international cricket

During the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma surpassed 17,000 international runs. The Indian opener becomes the sixth Indian and 28th overall cricketer to reach the milestone in international cricket.

Rohit reached the milestone during Mitchell Starc's over in the third day's morning session, smashing the left-arm pacer for a boundary and a maximum in the space of three deliveries. The flamboyant opener has also completed 2000 Test runs on home soil, trailing only former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddeen.

India got off to a terrific start in the morning session as Australia's ploy to test the Indian batters with the short ball backfired. Both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma took a liking to Mitchell Starc and milked runs for fun against the left-arm pacer. However, the 74-run opening stand was brought to an abrupt halt after the Indian skipper fell to Matthew Kuhnemann.

The wicket came against the pace of the game, as Rohit looked to be on track for a huge score, but the ball caught him a little, forcing him to play the ball in the air. Marnus Labuschagne, who was placed at the short cover-point zone, took advantage of the opportunity to open the scoring for Australia in the fourth Test match's second innings.

Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon is playing great from the other end, particularly against Shubman Gill, who has had a few close calls against the veteran Australian off-spinner.