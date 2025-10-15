Rohit Sharma Bows to Virat Kohli, Hugs Shubman Gill as Team India Departs for Australia (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match: Rohit Sharma’s heartfelt gesture toward Virat Kohli drew attention as the Indian men’s cricket team departed for their white-ball tour of Australia. A video shared by the BCCI showed a warm reunion between Rohit, Kohli, and newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Gill greeted Rohit from behind and put his arm around the veteran’s shoulder. Rohit smiled and responded, “Areyy, Gill! Kaisa hai bhai?” The clip also showed Rohit bowing slightly to Kohli before boarding the team bus.

Watch Video here:

The first batch of players traveling included Gill, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Prasidh Krishna. Support staff accompanied the team. The second batch, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, will depart later on Wednesday.

Shubman Gill, who recently led India to a 2-0 home Test series win over West Indies, now aims for a strong start as ODI captain. The first ODI will be played on Oct. 19 in Perth. The second and third matches are scheduled for Oct. 23 in Adelaide and Oct. 25 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

After the ODI series, India will play a three-match T20I series against Australia, starting Oct. 29 in Canberra under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy.

The tour marks the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to international cricket after eight months. Their last appearance was during India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 triumph in the UAE.

India ODI Squad for Australia: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal