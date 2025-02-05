India captain Rohit Sharma has clarified that his current focus is on the upcoming three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy. Addressing the media ahead of the first ODI in Nagpur, Rohit was asked about reports suggesting that the BCCI had asked him to decide on his future after the Champions Trophy.

"How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy? The reports (on my future) have been going on for a number of years, and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference. "For me, the three games (against England) and the Champions Trophy are very important. My focus is on these games, and I will see what happens thereafter," the India skipper added.

According to a report in The Times of India, an anonymous BCCI source revealed that during the last selection meeting, there were discussions about Rohit's future. The source stated that the board wanted clarity on his plans, as the team management is making preparations for future cycles, including the next World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup.

Rohit’s form has been a topic of discussion following a slump in 2024. The 36-year-old failed to score significantly in his last eight Test matches and has only managed five double-figure scores in his last 15 innings, with just one half-century. These struggles led to growing speculation about his future in both formats. After a disappointing run against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia, Rohit’s decision to drop himself from the playing XI for the final Test in Australia fueled rumors of a potential retirement from red-ball cricket.

However, in an interview during that series, Rohit clarified that he had no intentions of retiring soon. He remains committed to the upcoming challenges, focusing on the present while leaving discussions about his future for later.