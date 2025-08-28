Rohit Sharma Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 With Parents and Brother in Mumbai (See Photos)

Rohit Sharma Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Photos: India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home with his parents and brother. The 38-year-old joined the prayers and took part in family rituals as pictures of the celebration surfaced on social media. The Mumbai batter kept the occasion simple and chose to spend the day with his loved ones. The festival holds special meaning for Rohit, who grew up in a city known for its devotion to Lord Ganesha.

Rohit Sharma with his father, Mother, Brother during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.



- Picture of the Day. pic.twitter.com/UwymmBH19W — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 28, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi this year began on August 27 and will continue for 10 days. The festival will conclude with Visarjan on September 6.

This year’s celebration came just months after he retired from Test cricket in May 2025. He stepped away after playing 67 matches and scoring more than 4,000 runs. His decision came just before the start of the new World Test Championship cycle. Shubman Gill was named his successor as Test captain and began his tenure with a five-match series in England that ended 2-2.

he last featured in the 2025 Indian Premier League, where he scored 418 runs in 15 innings for Mumbai Indians. He was the team’s second-highest run-getter with a strike rate of 149.28. Mumbai Indians exited the competition after a playoff defeat to Punjab Kings.

The senior opener now plays only ODIs. Under his leadership, India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year with a win over New Zealand in the final. Sharma scored 180 runs in the tournament at an average of 36.

He is expected to return in India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia in October. The series will begin in Perth on October 19 and will move to Adelaide and Sydney for the next two matches.