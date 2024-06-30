Rohit Sharma & Co Recreate Lionel Messi's Iconic FIFA World Cup Celebration as India Lift T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy (Watch Video)

The Indian cricket team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, recreated a now-iconic sporting moment after defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title here on Sunday. Following their historic victory, Sharma and his teammates recreated Lionel Messi's emotional trophy lift from Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar last year. Messi famously held the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy close to his chest, a moment Sharma and company mirrored in their celebration.

India edged out South Africa in a thrilling final to capture their second T20 World Cup title on Sunday. The Men in Blue posted a competitive 176/7 batting first on a good Barbados wicket, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with a crucial 76 after a top-order wobble. South Africa's chase looked promising thanks to a belligerent 52 off 27 balls from Heinrich Klaasen, but India's pace attack clawed their way back in the last five overs to restrict the Proteas to 169/8.

This victory marks a significant comeback for India following their heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final. The entire team and support staff erupted in celebration after the final delivery.

"Very hard to sum up what we've been through for the last three or four years. We've worked very hard as individuals and as a team. A lot has gone in behind the scenes to win this game and the tournament."

Highlighting the team's ability to handle pressure, Sharma added, "It's not today but what we've been doing for the last three or four years. We've played high pressure games in the past as well and been on the wrong side."

Reflecting on South Africa's strong position midway through the chase, Sharma praised his team's collective spirit, saying, "The guys do understand what needs to be done when the pressure is on, And today is the perfect example of what to do when you have your backs to the wall. We stuck together as a team. South Africa were on top but overall as a group, we wanted this real bad. Lot of effort, lot of mind needs to come together."And I'm very very proud of the bunch of boys that I have and the management as well for giving us that liberty to go out there and play."