Rohit Sharma completes 18,000 runs in international cricket

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 29 : Skipper Rohit Sharma completed 18,000 runs in international cricket, becoming the only fifth Indian to do so.

The 36-year-old veteran accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against England at Lucknow.

During the match, Rohit batted in an extremely tough situation. Withstanding a fall of wickets from the other end, he kept one end steady to score 87 in 101 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes. He scored runs at a strike rate of over 86. However, he could not complete his eighth World Cup century.

In 457 international matches, Rohit has scored 18,040 runs at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 86.71, with 45 centuries and 99 half-centuries. His best score is 264, which is also the highest-ever score in ODIs.

In 52 Tests, Rohit has scored 3,677 runs at an average of 46.54, with 10 centuries and 16 half-centuries in 88 innings. His best individual score is 212.

Rohit has also played 257 ODIs for India, in which he has scored 10,510 runs at an average of 49.57. He has 31 fifties and 54 half-centuries in this format, with the best score of 264. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs.

In 148 matches in the T20I format, Rohit has scored 3,853 runs at an average of 31.32 and a strike rate of over 139. He has scored four centuries and 29 half-centuries in 140 innings, with the best score of 118. He is the second-highest run-scorer ever in T20Is.

The highest run-scorer for India and international cricket overall is Sachin Tendulkar, who has 34,357 runs in 664 matches at an average of 48.52, with 100 centuries and 164 fifties. His best individual score is 248*

In 23 ICC Cricket World Cup matches, Rohit has scored 1,376 runs at an average of 65.52, with seven centuries and five fifties in 23 innings. His best score in the tournament is 140. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in tournament history and has the most centuries ever in the World Cup.

In six WC games in this tournament, he has scored 398 runs at an average of 66.33, with a strike rate of over 119. He has scored a century and two fifties, with the best score of 131. Rohit is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament currently.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against India in the ongoing World Cup on Sunday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

India will look to continue to keep their unbeaten run intact in the ongoing World Cup while England will look to bounce back as their hopes of making their place in the semi-finals will depend on the result of this game.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

